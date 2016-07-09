WARSAW, July 9 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday called on Russia to end its "political, military and financial support for separatists" fighting Kiev troops in east Ukraine.

Stoltenberg was speaking next to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko after a NATO summit in Warsaw that saw the Western military alliance agreeing to boost its eastern flank in response to Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Kiev in 2014 and its subsequent backing for rebels in Ukraine's industrial east. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Justyna Pawlak)