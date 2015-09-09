PRAGUE, Sept 9 Reports of growing Russian military activity in Syria are a cause for concern, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am concerned about reports about increased Russian military presence in Syria," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Prague. "That will not contribute to solving the conflict.

"I think it is important to support all efforts to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria." (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Larry King)