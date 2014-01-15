* Ankara had confused radar capabilities - NATO deputy chief
* Alliance unfazed by Russian umbrage, Kaliningrad missiles
By Dan Williams
TEL AVIV, Jan 15 Turkey has accepted assurances
a planned NATO missile defence system in which it is playing a
part is not designed to protect Israel as well, the alliance's
deputy secretary-general said on Wednesday.
Alexander Vershbow said objections by Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's government had resulted in part from confusion about a
Turkish-hosted NATO radar. Ankara had been further assuaged by
alliance Patriot anti-missile batteries assigned to protect its
territory from Syria.
A leaked U.S. diplomatic cable from 2010 described the
Islamist-rooted Erdogan, under whom Turkey's once-solid ties
with the Jewish state have deteriorated, as worrying that the
NATO shield might provide cover for a threatened Israeli attack
on Iran's nuclear sites.
Addressing an Israeli security forum, Vershbow said there
had been "a lot of confusion" in Turkey, including over the
similarity between its NATO radar and a U.S. radar posted in
Israel to help it spot any ballistic missile launches by Iran.
"I think that there was misperception that somehow the NATO
system would be focused on the protection of Israel and that
Israeli-based assets would be part of the NATO system, whereas
in fact these are two separate issues," he told Tel Aviv
University's Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).
"So I think that issue has receded. It may still be a
problem among some parts of Turkish public opinion, but I think
Turkey is now as a government supportive of missile defence."
He linked that support to the fact the Erdogan government
has "been benefitting from the deployed Patriots now for more
than a year, deterring the Assad regime from firing some of its
Scud missiles against civilian population centres in Turkey".
Ankara agreed in 2011 to host an early-warning radar system
as part of the NATO ballistic missile defence system.
RUSSIAN "PROPAGANDA"
The NATO missile defence system, which Vershbow envisaged
being complete by the early part of the next decade, has
encountered fierce opposition from Russia though the alliance
insists the plan is not to counter its capabilities.
Vershbow chided Moscow for not taking up NATO offers to
cooperate on missile defence and for apparently ignoring the
assessments of Russian experts that the shield's technologies
and deployment were inconsistent with a threat on the country.
"This has actually been documented in numerous scholarly
articles by Russian generals and rocket scientists in Russian
journals," said Vershbow, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow and
Pentagon official.
"But the bad news is that Russian leaders and senior
officials seem to pay no attention to their experts ... Instead
they continue to beat the drum about the purported threat posed
by NATO's missile defence system to Russia's strategic
retaliatory capability coupled with ominous warnings of
retaliation against a threat that does not exist."
Among such messages have been media reports of new Russian
missile deployments in Kaliningrad, a western enclave of Russia
lodged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
"After some days of ambiguity they made clear that they
haven't yet deployed them," he told Reuters.
"There is expectation that they will replace the older
generation (of missiles). They have recast this system thing
that they had planned to do and they are characterising it as a
retaliation at least in part to (NATO) missile defence."
