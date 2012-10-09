BRUSSELS Oct 9 The head of NATO said on Tuesday
the military alliance had plans in place to defend Turkey
against attack if needed.
"We have all necessary plans in place to protect and defend
Turkey if necessary," Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
told reporters before a meeting of the alliance's defence
ministers in Brussels.
Following Syrian gunfire and shelling, NATO ambassadors
threw their support behind Turkey in an emergency meeting last
week. Turkish forces have retaliated against the bombardment
from northern Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces
are battling rebels.