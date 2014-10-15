Oct 15 Natraceutical SA :

* Sees FY revenue after merger with Laboratorio Reig Jofre up 5.6 percent at 158.0 million euros

* Sees FY net debt after merger with Laboratorio Reig Jofre down 48.0 percent at 6.8 million euros

* Sees FY EBITDA after merger with Laboratorio Reig Jofre up 21 percent at 19.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1oaaBrM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)