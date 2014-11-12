Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Barclays provided financial advice, not legal advice)
MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.
Aurobindo said the deal with Chatsworth, California-based Natrol, which sells vitamins and supplements as well as diet and weight management products, will help the company expand its over-the-counter products business in the United States.
The deal is pending final approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Aurobindo said in a statement.
Barclays provided financial advice to Aurobindo on the deal, while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was the company's legal counsel.
Aurobindo's shares were up 4 percent at 1,066 rupees at 0447 GMT on Wednesday, while the NSE index was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.