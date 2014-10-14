Oct 14 Nattopharma ASA

* Says Hogne Vik, CEO of NattoPharma ASA, has bought 20,000 shares in NattoPharma for 10.9505 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says after the transaction, Hogne Vik, through Eng AS, owns 188,462 shares representing an ownership interest of 1.39% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)