BRIEF-Cantargia Q4 pre-tax loss widens to SEK 16.2 million
* Q4 pre-tax loss 16.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million)versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago
Oct 27 Nattopharma ASA
* Nattopharma: expanded application for MenaQ7 patent in USA
* Says Nattopharma has been approved and patented an extended application of the applicable patent (8,354,129)
* Says Nattopharma has been approved and patented an extended application of the applicable patent (8,354,129)

* Says original patent was approved in January 2013, but has been further strengthened by the approval of the patent 8,728,553
* Signs distribution agreement with Burkhart Dental in USA
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.