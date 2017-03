Dec 16 NattoPharma ASA :

* Life Science Sweden AB has bought 437,500 shares in NattoPharma at 11.00 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share

* Life Science Sweden holds 1,060,505 shares in NattoPharma after transaction which corresponds to 7.82 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5725 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)