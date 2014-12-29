Dec 29 Nattopharma ASA :

* Bohan & Co AS owned by Frode Marc Bohan (chairman at Nattopharma) bought 200,000 shares for 10.65 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share in Nattopharma

* Universal Exports AS, owned by Frank Bjordal (board member at Nattopharma), has bought 200,000 shares at 10.65 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4220 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)