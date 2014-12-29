HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 3:50 P.M. EDT/1950 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Dec 29 Nattopharma ASA :
* Bohan & Co AS owned by Frode Marc Bohan (chairman at Nattopharma) bought 200,000 shares for 10.65 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share in Nattopharma
* Universal Exports AS, owned by Frank Bjordal (board member at Nattopharma), has bought 200,000 shares at 10.65 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4220 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
* Cardiome receives notice of compliance from Health Canada for its BRINAVESS NDS