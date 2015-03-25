RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 Cosmetics firm Natura became the latest Brazilian firm to lay off workers on Wednesday, saying that it was letting around 70 workers go.

The lay offs represent just under 1 percent of the firm's 7,000 employees in Brazil, the company said in an email.

After years of near full-employment, companies in Brazil are beginning to fire workers as the economy slows and consumer confidence hits record lows.

(Reporting by Luciana Bruno, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Andrew Hay)