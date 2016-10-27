SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosmeticos SA has the means to generate as much cash as it did in 2015, Chief Financial Officer Jose Roberto Lettiere said on an earnings call on Thursday.

Still, the company is likely to maintain current debt levels "for a while" until it can accelerate its strategy to recover sales, Lettiere said. Shares in Natura fell 5 percent in Thursday trading, after the company reported a 45 percent drop in third-quarter earnings late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Bill Trott)