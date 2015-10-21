SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazilian cosmetics company
Natura Cosmeticos SA reported a sharp drop in
third-quarter net income on Wednesday due to weak demand, higher
taxes and a provision to buy out its partners in Australian
subsidiary Aesop.
Profit fell 39 percent from a year earlier to 132 million
reais ($34 million), missing an average estimate of 190 million
reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.
Net revenue in Brazil, which accounts for two thirds of
sales, fell nearly 10 percent due to a severe economic recession
crimping household demand and higher sales taxes from the
government's effort to cover a fiscal deficit.
Natura's bottom line also suffered from the non-cash effects
of its foreign currency hedge and a provision to buy the
remaining 29 percent of Aesop, which together totaled 60 million
reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization slipped 6 percent to 400 million reais, slightly
below an average forecast of 416 million reais.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Diane Craft)