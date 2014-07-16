July 16 Natural Blue Resources Inc :
* SEC says has charged former New Mexico governor toney anaya,
three others in
fraud case related to microcap company
* SEC says anaya and erik perry, who were former ceos of
Natural Blue Resources
Inc have settled charges, and that anaya "cooperated
extensively" with probe
* SEC says Natural Blue had concealed from investors that two
people who made
operations and management decisions at the company had
previously engaged in
violations of law
* SEC says anaya agreed to 5-year ban from penny stock
offerings, may face
future financial penalties, and did not admit or deny charges
* SEC says perry agreed to pay $150,000 penalty, accept officer
and director
ban, and a ban from penny stock offerings, and did not admit
or deny charges