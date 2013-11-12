NEW YORK Nov 12 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said on Tuesday that it was extending maintenance on its Sand Hill natural gas compressor station in Mississippi until Nov. 21.

The maintenance, which began on Nov. 1, was originally expected to end on Nov. 12.

In a website posting, Destin reiterated that it would not be able to provide interruptible transportation service from all onshore receipt points in Clarke County and Wayne County, Mississippi. Interruptible customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be cut during times of maintenance or peak demand.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from the Gulf of Mexico north to interconnections with six major interstate gas lines. It is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.