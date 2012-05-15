(Corrects Noa and Pinnacles' reserves to bcm from tcf)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM May 15 Two small natural gas wells
are in the process of being connected to Israel's main gas line
in a bid to prevent an electricity shortage in the wake of
Egypt's decision to cut natural gas supplies.
Noble Energy and its partners have begun laying
pipelines connecting the Noa and Pinnacles fields to the Mari-B
prospect off Israel's Mediterranean coast, Noble said on
Tuesday.
Mari-B is expected to be depleted by the end of 2012 as
production has risen due to repeated supply disruptions from
Egypt.
As the large Tamar field, with estimated gas reserves of 9.7
trillion cubic feet, is not expected to come online until the
middle of 2013, Israel is braced for months of natural gas and
electricity shortages.
The Noa well, which has reserves around 1.3 billion cubic
meters (bcm), is 20 km west of Mari-B. Pinnacles, also with 1.3
bcm of gas reserves, is 3 km from Mari-B.
Noble said a Helix vessel has arrived in Israel to install a
reel pipeline on the sea floor. It is expected to be completed
this summer.
"Noble is utilising every technology at its disposal to
bring as much gas to Israel as possible and hopes to mitigate
the need for alternative fuels in the hot summer months," said
Lawson Freeman, Noble's vice president for East Mediterranean,
in a statement.
Since the Mubarak government collapsed early in 2011,
militants have attacked a gas pipeline in the Sinai more than a
dozen times. As a result, Israel's electricity utility, which
had relied on Egypt for some 40 percent of its natural gas
needs, turned to more expensive fuel oil and coal to generate
electricity - forcing rates to jump and leading to a public
outcry.
Last month, Egypt cancelled its natural supply contract with
Israel in a move described by both sides as a business rather
than political decision.
Noble owns 47.059 percent of Noa, with Delek Drilling
holding 25 percent and Avner Oil Exploration
owning 23 percent. The companies hold similar amounts
in Pinnacles.
The trio are also the key shareholders in Tamar and the much
larger Leviathan prospect, which is projected to begin
production in 2017. Delek Drilling and Avner are units of
conglomerate Delek Group.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Keiron Henderson)