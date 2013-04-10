April 10 A federal appeals court has revived
antitrust claims by retail buyers of natural gas who accused
traders of conspiring to artificially inflate prices, leading to
the California energy crisis of 2000 to 2002.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal
district judge wrongly concluded in July 2011 that the federal
Natural Gas Act preempted the buyers' state law antitrust
claims.
These buyers accused traders of reporting false information
to trade publications that published widely used price indexes,
while engaging in "wash sales" designed to create an appearance
of greater demand.
Dozens of companies and affiliates were named as defendants
in the case, including American Electric Power Co, CMS
Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc
and ONEOK Inc, court records show.