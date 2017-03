NEW YORK Aug 20 A natural gas pipeline exploded on Tuesday near Kiowa, Oklahoma, about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, local media outlets reported.

The cause of the blast and the damage were unclear, though website NewsOn6 said the fire was still burning at 12:30 CDT (1730 GMT). It was not clear whether there had been any injuries.

