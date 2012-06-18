REFILE-UPDATE 1-IPO of Snapchat company oversubscribed
* Files for IPO up to $115 mln
* Intends to list on the NYSE under "NGVC"
* Names Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray as lead underwriters
June 18 Organic retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray will be the lead underwriters to the offering, the Colorado-based health food chain said in its preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company, which sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, had net sales of $264.5 million for the fiscal year 2011.
Natural Grocers said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NGVC."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is already oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday. (Reporting by Anthony Hughes Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)
