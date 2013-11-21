Nov 21 Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc : * Announces fiscal 2013 fourth quarter and full year results and provides

fiscal year 2014 outlook * Q4 same store sales rose 10.7 percent * Q4 sales $115.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $112.4 million * Q4 earnings per share $0.10 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.11 * Sees FY 2014 daily average comparable store sales growth 8.5% to 9.5% * Sees FY 2014 net income as a percent of sales 2.4% to 2.6% * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63 * Sees FY 2014 capital expenditures $35 million to $37 million * FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $534.5 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Anticipates that FY 2014 new stores will require an average upfront capital

investment of approximately $2.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage