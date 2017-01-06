BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 6 Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of nutritional-supplements maker Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nature's Bounty is said to be valued at about $6 billion, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2jhYRWF) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.