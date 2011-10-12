BANGKOK Oct 11 Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl (PTTCH) said on Wednesday it would buy a 50 percent stake in a bio plastic maker NatureWorks LLC, owned by U.S.-based agribusiness giant Cargill Inc , in a deal worth $150 million.

Last month, a source at Thailand's Energy Ministry said PTTCH, Thailand's largest olefins maker, would acquire a stake in a U.S. bioplastic polylactic acid (PLA) maker as part of a foreign expansion drive.

Shares in PTT Chemical were suspended from trading on Oct. 11, pending a merger with PTT Aromatics and Refining . Shares in the merged firm will start trading on Oct. 21.

($1 = 30.955 Baht)