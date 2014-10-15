MADRID Oct 15 Spanish health and diet products maker Naturhouse has postponed plans for a stock market listing for now, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, due to weak investor interest and rocky markets.

Companies across Europe have pulled listing plans in recent weeks as equity markets falter, with British bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) becoming the latest to cancel an initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Wednesday.

Demand for new stock market flotations has waned as fears of a further slowdown in the euro zone surface, although Spain has been one of the best performing economies in the region this year and is pushing ahead with plans to list global airports operator Aena.

"The shareholders still want to float (Naturhouse), but market conditions have changed," the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Naturhouse declined to comment. Online newspaper El Confidential first reported the plans were being cancelled.

The flotation, which would have valued the company at around 400 million euros ($511 million), was expected to take place in November.

(1 US dollar = 0.7835 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Mark Potter)