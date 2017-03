MADRID, April 9 Spanish health and diet products maker Naturhouse filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) with the stock market regulator on Thursday, according to an entry on the regulator's website.

The filing did not include a link to the prospectus' contents. Naturhouse had no immediate comment.

The company postponed plans for a stock market listing last October.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)