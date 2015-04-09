MADRID, April 9 Spanish health and diet products
maker Naturhouse on Thursday said it planned to sell up to 27.5
percent of the firm in a stock market flotation which will value
the company at a maximum of 360 million euros ($387.86 million).
Naturhouse, which had put off plans for an initial public
offering (IPO) last October, said in a prospectus filed with the
stock market regulator that it would sell up to 16.5 million in
shares, including a greenshoe option.
A preliminary price range of between 4.8 euros and 6 euros
has been set for the listing, with final pricing due by April
22. ($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano, Writing by
