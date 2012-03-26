BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
March 26 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential future milestones.
The transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2012, Valeant said in a statement. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA