March 26 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential future milestones.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2012, Valeant said in a statement. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)