BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
(Adds details, shares)
March 26 Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million to tap into the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.
The deal also includes an additional $5 million in potential future milestones and is expected to close by mid-year 2012, Valeant said in a statement.
Natur Produkt, which was founded in 1993, owns brands such as AntiGrippin cough and cold remedy and Anti Angin, Sage and Eucaplyptus MA sore throat treatments.
Earlier this month, Valeant bought some assets of Austrian pharmaceutical company Gerot Lannach, and in February, said it had agreed to buy Eyetech Inc and Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd.
Valeant expects the transaction to immediately add to its earnings.
Shares of Valeant, which have risen by more 36 percent in the last six months, were trading up 69 Canadian cents at C$54.39 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA