Oct 10 Medical device maker Natus Medical Inc posted preliminary third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates and cut its full-year revenue view for the second time this year, hurt by delays and a fall in orders in its neurology business.

Natus, which designs and manufactures audiological and neurological diagnostic products for newborns, now expects full-year revenue of $234 million, down from its prior view of $236 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting revenue of $242.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue of about $51.5 million in the third-quarter and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $65 million.

Analysts are expecting revenue of $57.9 million and $67.5 million for the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

In July, Natus had cut its full-year revenue view to $236 million, down 6 percent from its earlier forecast.

Shares of the San Carlos, California-based company, which have lost 34 percent since July, closed at $8.63 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)