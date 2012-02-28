* Q4 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.15

* Q4 rev $64.1 mln vs est $64.9 mln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.00-$0.07, rev $55-$60 mln

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $0.57-$0.62, rev $256-$262 mln.

Feb 28 Natus Medical Inc posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates hurt by higher costs, and forecast first-quarter 2012 earnings largely below Wall Street expectations.

The company, which makes healthcare products for infants, said it faced delays in customers placing orders out of near-term budgetary caution.

For the first quarter, the San Carlos, California-based company expects a profit between breakeven and 7 cents a share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $55 million to $60 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 7 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $60.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $17.3 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net income of $5.2 million, or 18 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-off costs, the company earned 14 cents a share. Revenue for the quarter rose nearly 2 percent to $64.1 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, on revenue of $64.9 million.

Natus shares had closed at $11.08 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)