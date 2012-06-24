* Banks open on Sunday for first time in bank's history
* Over 7,000 staff drafted in to work this weekend
* System failure last Tuesday caused massive disruption
* CEO apologies, says customers won't be "out of pocket"
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 24 British bank NatWest opened
1,200 of its branches on a Sunday for the first time in its
history as it struggled to address massive disruption caused to
millions of its customers by a computer systems failure earlier
in the week.
The bank, owned by part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland
, opened the branches between 0800 GMT and 1100 GMT,
having already extended its opening hours on Saturday, drafting
in more than 7,000 staff to deal with the crisis.
NatWest is battling to get on top of a huge backlog of
failed payments after a software upgrade on Tuesday night went
wrong, resulting in the bank being unable to process payments
for its personal and business customers.
In a message to customers published on the bank's website,
Chief Executive Stephen Hester apologised for the "enormous
disruption and inconvenience for millions of our customers as
well as for many customers of other banks."
"I am very sorry for the difficulties people are
experiencing. Our customers rely on us day in and day out to get
things right, and on this occasion we have let them down badly.
This should not have happened." Hester said.
Although the software problem was fixed by Friday, NatWest
has been unable to say how long it will take for all the
outstanding customer issues to be rectified.
Hester said the bank's staff were "working around the clock"
to resolve the problems and said affected customers would not
lose out financially, raising the possibility that RBS could
face hefty compensation claims.
"I want to be clear that where our customers are facing
hardship or difficulty we can and will help them. I also want to
reassure customers that no one will be left permanently out of
pocket as a result of this and they should contact us directly
about this," he said.
RBS, 82 percent owned by the government, is already facing a
bill of over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 million) to compensate
customers for the mis-selling of loan insurance.
The episode is a public relations disaster for NatWest,
which could prompt customers to switch to other banks.
New entrants into Britain's retail banking sector, such as
Metro Bank, Virgin Money and Aldermore, are looking to take
disaffected customers from the biggest high street banks - RBS,
Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC and Santander
UK
Many Britons became disillusioned with the established banks
following the financial crisis, angered by what they saw as
excessive pay for executives and the stifling of credit while
the country slid into a double-dip recession.
It is also a further embarrassment for Hester, who admitted
in February he had considered resigning following a public
outcry over a proposed 1 million pound bonus payment which he
opted to waive after coming under pressure from politicians.
Labour finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves called on the bank
to "get a grip on this situation."
"It's causing real hardship at the moment, and to say 'we'll
put it all right in the end' isn't really good enough," she told
Sky News.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
