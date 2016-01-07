BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Police on the
tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru are investigating an alleged
assault on a child refugee by another refugee, the government
said on Thursday.
Nauru is home to Australia's controversial refugee detention
centre, which hosts about 500 asylum seekers and has been widely
criticised for harsh conditions and reports of systemic child
abuse.
The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday that an Iranian
refugee had caught another refugee in the act of sexually
assaulting his 6-year-old daughter on Dec. 29.
The man had pulled his and the girl's trousers down, and
abused her near the cafe where her father worked, the Guardian
reported, adding that the attacker had not been arrested or
charged.
The Nauru police force (NPF) is investigating the alleged
assault, the government said on its Twitter account.
"NPF will not discuss details of alleged child assault
investigation but confirm alleged victim and alleged accused
both from refugee community," the government said on Twitter.
"Child assault allegation involves accusation against a
refugee by another refugee," it added.
Several rights groups have criticised the harsh conditions
at the Nauru detention centre.
The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in 2013 that the centre
was "inappropriate for the care and support of child asylum
seekers", according to a Human Rights Watch report to an
Australian parliamentary committee.
Asylum seekers intercepted while trying to reach Australia
on rickety boats have been sent to camps on Nauru, located about
3,000 km (1,800 miles) northeast of Australia, or on Manus
island in Papua New Guinea.
According to Australian government statistics, at the end of
November Nauru hosted 543 asylum seekers, including 70 children.
In early October, Nauru unexpectedly opened the gates of its
detention centre, allowing asylum seekers to move freely around
the island, and said it would immediately process all asylum
applications.
