* Shares slide 13 pct after Line revenue slips

* Q3 game launches might boost results - analysts

* No timetable yet for Line IPO - Naver CFO (Updates with comments from Naver on LINE IPO considerations)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, July 30 Shares in South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp fell sharply after it reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit, weighed in part by lower revenues at its messaging app unit Line Corp IPO-LINE.T.

Naver's second-quarter operating profit dropped 12 percent from a year earlier to 167.2 billion won ($144 million), well below an average estimate of 219 billion won for April-June profit from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 25 analysts.

Line, which operates the No.1 chat app in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand by number of users, reported second-quarter revenue of 27.8 billion yen ($223.9 million). That was down from 28.1 billion yen the previous quarter, after at least three straight quarters of revenue growth, as advertising sales fell.

Naver shares fell as much as 15.3 percent on Thursday as investors absorbed the setback at Line, which has been considering an initial public offering.

Naver Chief Financial Officer Hwang In-joon reiterated on Thursday that there was no concrete timetable for Line's listing.

"We have continued to consider an IPO for Line as a strategic option and have been making preparations for that, and this has not changed," Hwang said, adding that factors such as market conditions and Line's earnings trend were part of the deliberations.

Line has submitted filings in Japan and the United States and may list in one or both of these markets, but Naver has yet to say what valuations it might seek for the messaging app operator.

Naver decided not to list the unit in 2014, betting that Line could command a better valuation by further building its revenue and profit.

Hwang said on Thursday that Line's advertising revenue was partly hurt by the fact that April-June tends to be an off-season, with Japanese firms' fiscal years typically ending in March.

"The reasoning that second-quarter is off-season in Japan has some merit, but it is too soon for Line to have shrinking revenue," said Choi Kwan-soon, analyst at SK Securities.

But Line's monthly active users, a key measure of a chat service, continued to rise quarter-on-quarter to 211 million, and planned new game launches could pave the way for a better performance in the third quarter, analysts said.

Naver said its April-June operating profit was also weighed by higher costs stemming from marketing expenditures for new services and stock option awards.

The firm will "tightly control" marketing and personnel costs in the second half, Hwang told the call. ($1 = 1,161.1000 won) ($1 = 124.1500 yen) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)