SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said its October-December profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations due to a stock payment to employees of its Japan-based subsidiary Line Corp.

Naver's fourth-quarter operating costs jumped 24.4 percent to 686.5 billion won ($568.37 million), as it booked marketing costs for new services such as payment platform Naver Pay, a company spokesman said.

Some 27.5 billion won was given in stocks to Line employees, Naver added. Excluding this payment, its operating profit would have been 231 billion won - in line with market expectations.

Naver said in a regulatory filing that its 2015 fourth-quarter operating profit totalled 203.6 billion won ($168.55 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 223 billion won derived from a survey of 10 analysts.

Revenue for Line rose about 26 percent from a year earlier to 32.6 billion yen during the quarter.

Analysts said ahead of the earnings disclosure that Naver likely benefited from a pick-up in domestic advertising spending as well as new advertising services by Line. ($1 = 1,207.8300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)