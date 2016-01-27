Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Stock payment to Line employees weighs on Q4
* Marketing costs for new services booked in Q4 (Recasts, adds marketing cost increase, Line revenue)
SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said its October-December profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations due to a stock payment to employees of its Japan-based subsidiary Line Corp.
Naver's fourth-quarter operating costs jumped 24.4 percent to 686.5 billion won ($568.37 million), as it booked marketing costs for new services such as payment platform Naver Pay, a company spokesman said.
Some 27.5 billion won was given in stocks to Line employees, Naver added. Excluding this payment, its operating profit would have been 231 billion won - in line with market expectations.
Naver said in a regulatory filing that its 2015 fourth-quarter operating profit totalled 203.6 billion won ($168.55 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 223 billion won derived from a survey of 10 analysts.
Revenue for Line rose about 26 percent from a year earlier to 32.6 billion yen during the quarter.
Analysts said ahead of the earnings disclosure that Naver likely benefited from a pick-up in domestic advertising spending as well as new advertising services by Line. ($1 = 1,207.8300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order