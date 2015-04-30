(Updates with comments from Naver, details from earnings)

SEOUL, April 30 South Korea's top web search firm Naver Corp reported on Thursday a weaker-than-expected first quarter profit, hurt by stock option charges related to messaging app subsidiary Line Corp and a rise in other expenses.

Naver posted a 192 billion Korean won ($179.47 million) operating profit for January-March, up 3 percent from a year earlier but below a 221 billion won profit tipped by an average forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.

Naver said its operating costs rose 24.8 percent from a year earlier, partly due to a 21.1 billion won charge taken for stock options granted to employees of Line, operator of the popular messaging app bearing the same name. Higher marketing costs and increased headcount for Line also pushed up spending.

Revenue for January-March at Japan-based Line rose 70 percent from a year earlier to 28.1 billion yen ($236.1 million).

Naver's business plans for the messaging app remain the focal point for investors, as Line represents the South Korean firm's biggest source of growth. The objective for the chat app operator is to find new revenue streams beyond traditional businesses like games and emoticons and add to its user base.

Line has already launched new services like a mobile payments system, a taxi-calling app and an employment matching system pairing businesses and part-time work seekers in Japan. The firm will continue to prioritise growth, Naver has said.

The messaging app firm is already profitable, but its user base is much smaller than that of global rivals.

The app's monthly active user base, a key metric for the industry, rose to 205 million from 190 million in the previous perod, compared with a combined 500 million for Tencent Holdings Ltd's Weixin and WeChat services and more than 800 million for Facebook Inc's WhatsApp, as reported by the competing services recently.

The Japanese firm is still considering an initial public offering and recently updated its filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Naver says it has enough financial capacity to fund Line's near-term needs, but investors and analysts say the messaging app operator will eventually list as it seeks to keep up with its bigger rivals.

Naver has said that Line could list in Japan, the United States or both countries but the timing or the scale of any deal has yet to be decided. ($1 = 1,069.8100 won) ($1 = 119.0100 yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)