SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell 11.6 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations.

Naver reported an operating profit of 167.2 billion won ($144.00 million) for April-June, compared with an average estimate of 219 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 25 analysts. ($1 = 1,161.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)