Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its second-quarter profit fell 11.6 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations.
Naver reported an operating profit of 167.2 billion won ($144.00 million) for April-June, compared with an average estimate of 219 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 25 analysts. ($1 = 1,161.1000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order