Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 3 percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations.
Naver reported an operating profit of 192 billion Korean won ($179.4 million) for January-March, compared with an average estimate of 221 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.
($1 = 1,069.9700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)