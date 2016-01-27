SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean web portal operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its October-December profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier on Thursday, missing market expectations.

Naver said in a regulatory filing that its 2015 fourth-quarter operating profit totalled 203.6 billion won ($168.55 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 223 billion won derived from a survey of 10 analysts. ($1 = 1,207.9800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee, writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Stephen Coates and G Crosse)