* Q2 revenue up 56 percent, rapid growth overseas
* Parent Naver considering listing in Japan, US or both
* IPO would value Line at $10 bln-$20 bln - source
* Naver denies reported talks with Alibaba, Softbank
(Recasts, adds comments, industry context)
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 31 Japan-based messaging app Line
Corp saw second-quarter revenue jump by more than half, fuelled
by growth outside its home market, in a boost to the service's
plans for an initial public offering that could value the firm
at up to $20 billion.
Line's parent, South Korea's leading online portal operator
Naver Corp, said on Thursday the surge helped its
own revenue grow as it posted earnings that beat market
estimates. With higher game traffic from outside Japan and new
user-created emoticons creating an extra sales stream, Line's
rapid growth may push IPO value expectations even higher.
The messaging app, developed to overcome downed
communications in Japan after the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami, is being closely watched by potential investors. Naver
has not released any details about the planned listing, but it
would be the first IPO by a major chat app.
On Thursday Naver denied a local newspaper report that
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
and Japanese telecom and internet company SoftBank Corp
were in talks to take a stake in Line.
Naver said earlier this month that Line was considering an
IPO in Tokyo or New York, or both. Banking sources have said the
listing will ultimately be either a dual U.S.-Japan listing, or
a listing only in the United States.
A banking source previously told Reuters Line could be
valued at $10 billion to $20 billion, and was likely to launch
the IPO in October with a listing in November.
OVERSEAS AMBITIONS
Line's second-quarter growth outside Japan pushed revenue to
183.2 billion won ($179 million), up 56 percent from a year
earlier and 26 percent higher than in the first quarter, Naver
said. The parent firm didn't disclose profit details for Line.
Its revenue from outside Japan rose to 25 percent of the
total, from 20 percent in the previous quarter. But as Line
expands beyond Japan, it will need funds to challenge
deep-pocketed messaging services such as Chinese internet
company Tencent Holdings Ltd' WeChat, near-ubiquitous
in the world's second-biggest economy, and social media giant
Facebook Inc's WhatsApp.
Line subscribers now exceed 490 million, Naver chief
financial officer Hwang In-joon said in a conference call on
Thursday, although the company does not say how many of them are
active on a monthly basis, a key metric for valuing chat apps.
Naver said Line had 30 million fewer subscribers as recently as
June 11, underlining the current pace of growth.
HMC Investment & Securities, a South Korean brokerage,
estimated on July 17 that each of Line's monthly active users
would have a market value of 92,810 Korean won, or $90.30.
Estimating 230 million monthly active users of the service,
Line's total market value would be about 21.3 trillion Korean
won ($20.7 billion), the brokerage said.
That per-user estimate compares with the $42 per monthly
active user that Facebook paid when it bought WhatsApp in
February. Facebook is itself valued at $149.38 per user, while
social media company Twitter Inc has a market value of
$100.77 per user, according to Reuters calculations.
Despite its strong earnings report, Naver shares ended 2.6
percent lower on Thursday, trailing the 0.31 percent drop in the
wider market.
The shares are down 15 percent from an early March peak,
with investors worried about what the Line IPO would mean for
shareholders in the parent company, analysts said. Line
accounted for about 26 percent of total sales during the quarter
at Naver.
Some analysts have said Line may need to strike partnerships
with foreign players to expand into new markets in order to
compete with bigger rivals like WeChat or WhatsApp. SoftBank and
Alibaba have both in the past been rumoured as potential
partners for Line.
Alibaba and SoftBank both declined to comment on Thursday.
Others are sceptical about whether local partnerships in
major market would really work for Line.
"I think the top players in the messaging app market are
getting established in each continent, and I question how much
an investment from Alibaba would really help Line succeed in
China at this point," said Alpha Asset Management fund manager
Hong Jeong-woong.
($1 = 1027.7500 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates,
Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)