Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, July 31 Naver Corp, South Korea's leading online portal operator, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 39 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates on solid earnings from ad revenue.
The result was likely boosted by its Japan-based messenger app service Line, which analysts expect to report its biggest ever quarterly sales later in the day.
Naver reported April-June operating profit of 191.2 billion Korean won ($186.7 million), compared with a 187 billion won mean estimate of 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported operating profit of 138 billion won a year earlier and 189 billion won in January-March.
Naver said earlier this month that Line had applied for an initial public offering in Tokyo. A source told Reuters Line could be valued at $10 billion to $20 billion and was likely to launch the IPO in October with a listing, possibly in the United States, in November.
