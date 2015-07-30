Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, July 30 Shares in South Korea's top web search operator, Naver Corp, slid more than 10 percent on Thursday after it said its second-quarter profit had fallen 11.6 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations.
Naver shares fell 9.1 percent to 547,000 won by 0008 GMT, after sliding as much as 11.8 percent to 531.000 won, the lowest since September, 2013. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order