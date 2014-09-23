Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 23 Shares of Naver Corp opened lower on Tuesday after the company disclosed that its Japanese messaging app subsidiary Line Corp will not list this year.
Naver's stock was down 2.5 percent in early morning trade, on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since Sept 11. The benchmark index was down 0.2 percent.
The company said late Monday that Line is still considering whether to list in Japan or the United States. The subsidiary could also seek a dual listing in the two markets, Naver said without offering further details.
A banking source had told Reuters in July that Line would likely list in November. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)