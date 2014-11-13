(Adds details)
Nov 13 Wells Fargo & Co said it would
sell government-guaranteed student loans worth $8.5 billion to
Navient Corp, one of the largest U.S. loan servicing
and asset recovery companies.
The bank said the sale would help it focus more on its
private student lending business.
Lenders have been facing pressure from regulators to offer
more flexible repayment terms on student loans after the
government started lending directly to students since mid-2010.
Since the government's move, Wells Fargo has not issued
federal student loans since June 2010.
JPMorgan Chase & Co decided to exit student loan
business in September 2013, saying competition from federal
government programs and increased regulatory scrutiny had
limited its ability to expand the business.
Student loan servicers, such as Navient, Great Lakes
Educational Loan Services and Nelnet Inc, accept
borrowers' payments and help those facing financial setbacks to
enroll in alternative payment programs and get deferments or
forbearance.
But the industry was in the news earlier this month after a
government agency found that one or more student loan servicers
had charged illegal late fees, inflated minimum payment
requirements and made illegal debt collection calls.
Navient, a former unit of Sallie Mae, said on
Thursday it would finance the purchase in part by a new
asset-backed commercial paper facility arranged by Wells Fargo
Bank.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
