BRIEF-NORFOLK SOUTHERN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PCT TO $0.61/SHR
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
The CFBP, which also named Navient subsidiaries Navient Solutions, Pioneer Credit Recovery in its lawsuit, also said it would seek to recover "significant relief" for wronged student loan borrowers. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff