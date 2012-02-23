* William Goodyear to step down

* Julie Howard appointed CEO effective March 1

* To appoint Howard to board of directors

Feb 23Navigant Consulting Inc said its Chief Executive William Goodyear will step down and the financial and regulatory consultancy appointed Julie Howard as CEO effective March 1.

Howard, the current president and chief operating officer of Navigant, has also been appointed to Navigant's board of directors.

The company said Goodyear will continue as the executive chairman of the board.

The transition is part of a succession plan that positions Navigant for continued growth, James Thompson, lead director of Navigant's board said.

"Julie has been a critical architect and a key leader in developing and implementing the company's strategic plans, and she is well-prepared to lead the company into the future," Thompson said in a statement.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $13.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.