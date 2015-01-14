Jan 14 Shipper Navigator Holdings Ltd
expects continued demand for petrochemical gases in the fourth
quarter to make up for a fall in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
shipments caused by the slump in oil prices, a senior executive
told Reuters.
Navigator, backed by billionaire-investor Wilbur Ross,
expects a utilization rate of about 97 percent for its fleet
despite the weak oil market, and is in line with its ten-year
average, Chief Financial Officer Niall Nolan said.
The shale boom in the United States has resulted in an
abundance of LPG, a byproduct of oil refining and natural gas
production, and large quantities are being shipped overseas.
But the 60 percent drop in global crude prices since
June has squeezed opportunities for traders to profit from
moving LPG from the United States to Europe, where LPG was
costly. That has hurt Navigator and its rivals.
Shares of Navigator, in which Ross has a 40 percent stake,
have lost more than a third of their value since June. Rivals
StealthGas Inc and Dorian LPG Ltd have declined
42.5 percent, on average, in the same period.
Navigator's fleet of 25 vessels ship petrochemical gases
such as ethylene, used to make plastics, vinyls and resins,
besides LPG and ammonia.
The petrochemical industry has seen strong growth over the
past decade, driven by the availability of cheap raw materials
and robust demand from the plastics and construction industries
in Asia.
"It's the ability to shift between LPG and petrochemical
gases that enables us to maintain not only our utilization, but
our rates as well," said Nolan.
North America has been vying with the Middle East to be the
top supplier of LPG, mostly butane and propane used for heating,
cooking and increasingly in transport.
Navigator shares were trading down 6.5 percent at $16.15 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)