May 18 Navinfo :

* Says it to issue 12,915,460 A shares at 25.59 yuan per share and pay 3,544.6 million yuan, to 11 companies, in exchange for 100 pct stake in AutoChips Inc.

* Says total acquisition price is 3,875.1 million yuan

* Says it to issue up to 148,495,499 new shares at the price of 25.59 yuan per share, through private placement, to raise up to 3.8 billion yuan

* Says part of the proceeds raised through private placement will be used to pay the cash consideration in the acquisition, and the rest of the proceeds will be used to supplement working capital and Welink project

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zpcP

