July 26 Drybulk shipper Navios Maritime Partners LP posted a higher quarterly profit on increased utilization of its vessels.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $16.7 million from $13.5 million a year earlier.

Profit per unit remained flat at 29 cents. The company's average outstanding units increased to 57.3 million in the quarter from 46.0 million a year ago.

Fleet utilization for second quarter increased to 99.9 percent from 94.1 percent a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $49.1 million.

The Piraeus, Greece-based company's shares closed at $14.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)