Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Aug 23 Drybulk shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as weak rates continue to plague the troubled sector.
Rates for dry bulk vessels - which transport commodities such as coal, iron ore and grain - crashed after the global economic downturn due to an oversupply of vessels and weak demand.
The Piraeus, Greece-based company said 93.4 percent of its fleet was under long-term contracts for this year, but the charter coverage was expected to drop to 41.3 percent in 2013.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $5.3 million, or 5 cents per share, from $50.9 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $38.8 million gain on the sale of two of its vessels to its unit Navios Maritime Partners LP.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $172.1 million.
Shares of Navios closed at $3.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: