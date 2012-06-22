June 22 Fitch Ratings on Friday cut its credit rating on embattled U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp to "BB-" from "BB," citing the risks that its new design of diesel engine could fail to win U.S. regulatory approval.

The agency said it has the company on "rating watch negative," as it awaits a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on whether the engine meets current emissions standards.

"If certification is denied or substantially delayed, (Navistar's) competitive position and financial performance could be impaired, and the company may be required to reconsider its engine strategy," Fitch analysts wrote.

Navistar's technology aims to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant linked to asthma, without using liquid urea, which rivals such as Cummins Inc use to cut emissions. Navistar argues its technology is easier to use.

It has been a tumultuous month for Navistar, which on Wednesday adopted a poison-pill plan to defend itself from circling activist investors who have taken significant positions in the stock after it lost more than half its value over the past year.

MHR Fund Management LLC last week disclosed it had taken a 13.6 percent stake in the company, making it the largest shareholder, ahead of Carl Icahn, also a noted activist, who holdsEmba 11.9 percent of the Lisle, Illinois-based manufacturer.

"This introduces some uncertainty about long term operating and financial policies," Fitch analysts wrote.

Navistar shares were up 3 percent at $27.19 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Andrew Hay)