* EPA says fines could be as much as $285 million

* Navistar says company cooperating with EPA

* Analyst says issue may affect many engine makers

Feb 16 Navistar International Corp on Thursday confirmed that it has received notice from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of an investigation into diesel-engine production that could lead to as much as $285 million in fines.

In a letter dated Jan. 30, the EPA informed the Lisle, Illinois truck and engine maker that it is investigating whether 7,600 engines built in 2009 were properly certified under the Clean Air Act. Each violation carries a fine of up to $37,500.

The letter was first published on a trucking industry blog called Commercial Motor. The "EPA does not comment on ongoing enforcement," spokeswoman Stacy Kika said.

The engines in question were so-called transition engines, or engines built at a time when the company was preparing to launch a new engine line. Navistar has said in the past the company was in constant communication with the EPA during the period in which these transition engines were built.

"Navistar acknowledges that it has received notice from U.S. EPA related to the use of 2009 transition engines," Navistar spokesman Jim Spangler said on Thursday. "We firmly believe our 2010 transition was appropriate, and we will continue our discussions and cooperation with the agency on this matter."

In its letter, the EPA said that Navistar partially built the 7,600 engines in 2009, but did not fully complete the production of the engines until 2010. The agency said this could be a violation of the Clean Air Act.

In a note to clients, Jefferies & Co equities analyst Stephen Volkmann said that he expects the transition-engine issue to be addressed with the EPA as part of a larger settlement. He said it is likely that "any fine would be smaller than worst case," and noted that Navistar has a strong enough balance sheet to allow it to shoulder a fine.

Volkmann also said the issue may extend beyond Navistar.

"We believe that this partial assembly of engines has been standard industry practice for years, and that this could likely apply to any number of manufacturers." (Reporting By John D. Stoll; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)